Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, March 11 to Sunday, March 13.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday March 11 in Essex?

A12

The only other thing affecting the A12 on Friday is the Northbound Junction 19 link road from A138 having its 24-hour closure up until October 29.

Dartford Crossing

The West Tunnel on the northbound carriageway will be closed for survey works on Friday evening from 11pm to 6am.

M25

From Junction 24 to 25 on the M25 Lane closures and west quadrant roundabout and exit slip road closures 

This will take place from 10pm to 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday March 12 in Essex?

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the West Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

Again there will be lane closures, west quadrant roundabout and exit slip road closures from Junction 24 to 25 on the M25 at the same time period as Friday. 

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday March 13 in Essex?

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

Once again the lane closures, slip roads and west quadrant roundabouts will last from 10pm to 5am.