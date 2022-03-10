TikTok users have reported issues with the popular social media platform across the UK.
The video sharing platform has gone from strength to strength over the past few years with Brits scrolling through endless videos of cooking recipes, comedy and dance routines.
But users have reported a problem with the app as comments aren’t loading for them to interact with their favourite videos.
According to Down Detector, reports of issues started at around 11:30am on Thursday morning.
A sharp spike of issues have been reported online with 46% of reported issues related to the app.
Meanwhile 31% complain of server connection issues with the platform while another 23% report issues with the feed.
At the time of writing there are 200 reports of issues with the platform.
When we tried to use the app ourselves, comments failed to load on a number of videos on the platform.
TikTok are yet to comment on the reported issues.
