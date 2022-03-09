A UKRAINIAN woman living in Colchester has been among the first to bring a relative to sanctuary in the UK.

Olga is now a Colchester resident alongside her husband, Richard, but her sister and brother-in-law and their teenage daughter still live in Ukraine.

As a result, they have been caught-up in the ongoing invasion of their homeland by Russian soldiers.

Olga’s sister and brother-in-law are police officers and have remained in Ukraine to bravely fight in a bid to protect their country.

Due to being a UK citizen Olga, however, has managed to bring her niece to the safety of Colchester after being granted a visa through the Ukraine Family Scheme.

Speaking on the BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast show yesterday, she said: “We are the lucky ones because we are the first ones - everyone has filled out forms but they are still waiting.

“My niece is OK, but obviously she is always asking about her parents and she has left some of her friends behind.

“They are still texting her and sending her pictures of the damage, which I am not quite happy about because these are things she shouldn’t probably have seen.”

Witham MP and Home Secretary Priti Patel has come in for widespread criticism after only 300 refugees have so far had their visa applications to enter the UK approved.

Richard agreed the visa process needs to be urgently improved.

He said: “It is not a good situation out there, but I guess you would class us as the trailblazers for this new visa process.

“The outcome does not reflect the story though because it has been a complete nightmare and there is little to no guidance to help people through it.

“I understand it is new process, but I really believe the UK should be better at this – it has been a headache.”

The couple are now hoping any Ukrainian students studying English at the University of Essex made be willing help Olga’s niece settle in.

Richard added: “Our first goal is to try and make things as easier for her and to get her up to speed. No-one should go through this type of thing, but especially not children.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said has “full faith” in Ms Patel and the visa system.