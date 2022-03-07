AN action-packed event brimming with amazing acts and jaw-dropping performances is returning to Colchester later this month.

Circus Fantasia, which is “back by popular demand”, will run from March 23 until April 3 inside a heated big top tent located in London Road, Stanway.

The two-hour touring show, accompanied by a live orchestra, will boast a multitude of circus routines and popcorn and candy floss will also be on offer.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit circusfantasia.co.uk.