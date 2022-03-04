Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, but with a few on the M25 and also the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas at that sort of time, it's best to take note of what diversions will be in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, March 4 to Sunday, March 6.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday March 4 in Essex?





A12

From Junction 25 to Junction 26 on the A12 there will be lane closures for inspection/survey from 11pm on Friday to 5am on Saturday.

The only other thing affecting the A12 on Friday is the Northbound Junction 19 link road from A138 having its 24-hour closure up until October 29.

Some planned closures in the region tonight:



2200-0530#M4 both ways J5 to J6#M4 westbound J3 to J4b

2100-0500#M25 clockwise J25 to J26



Info on all other planned closures here:https://t.co/j1WTQTayxn#WeAreWorkingForYou pic.twitter.com/D9pgM4usam — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) March 3, 2022

Dartford Crossing

No works are set to be taking place on the Dartford Crossing this Friday.

M25

On the clockwise Junction 28 on the M25 there will be carriageway closures between exit and entry slip roads for testing works from 11pm to 6am.

There will also be lane closures, northeastern quadrant roundabout and exit slip road closures between Junction 26 and 25 for junction improvement works from 10pm on Friday to 5am on Monday.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday March 5 in Essex?





Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the West Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday March 6 in Essex?





Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.