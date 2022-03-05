A CAMPAIGN has launched in the hopes of portraying Essex a staycation destination.

The county boasts a 350 mile coastline, picturesque villages, vineyard, top hotels and glamping spots.

Visit Essex is highlighting the county as a place where people can come for wonderful day trips with the launch of its ‘Take a break in Essex’ campaign.

Sky TV have launched a series of advertisements to support the campaign. The promotion is aimed at young couples, families and empty nesters.

Visiting vineyards around Essex provides a vintage experience

A series of films will showcase the county’s stunning landscapes, unspoilt beaches and rivers, country lanes, magnificent castles and top attractions with a clear message encouraging visitors to break away from the crowds and escape to Essex.

Mark Durham, chairman of Visit Essex said: “Essex has so much to offer, we have one of the longest coastlines in the country, remote islands to explore, rural retreats and vineyards there really is something for everyone.

“Lots of people flock to Essex for a fun day out at the beach or a visit to one of our top attractions.

“With so many great things to do and so many amazing places to stay, we really want to encourage people to take a second look at Essex and book a short break or staycation in one of the warmest and driest places in the UK.”

Book a staycation as a couple or family around Essex

Those interested can go to the Stoke by Nayland Resort for a stylish accommodation in its 80-bed hotel on the Essex border.

Alternatively, Greenwoods Hotel and Spa offers a welcoming stay in its 17th century manor house.

Residents interested in a guest house can opt for Suenos at Southend-on-Sea.

Essex is known for its coast meaning paddleboarding, kayaking, rowing, sailing, or white-water rafting is available.

You can learn to paddleboard at Frangipani SUP in Boreham or hire a kayak at Dovercourt boating lake from Clacton Kayaks.

For a more vintage experience, visit the stunning vineyards across the county from Saffron Grange to Crouch Ridge.

To discover more about breaking away from the crowds with an escape to Essex, visit www.visitessex.com/shortbreaks.