HOTEL giant Travelodge wants to open more than a dozen new venues in Essex.
The firm wants to add another 20,000 bedrooms to its portfolio across the UK in the next few years.
Of these proposed hotels, there are 16 locations listed in Essex where the firm is targeting new sites.
These are the locations Travelodge wants to open in Essex:
- Basildon
- Billericay
- Bishop Stortford
- Brentwood
- Chelmsford
- Colchester
- Epping
- Grays
- Harwich
- Rayleigh
- South Benfleet
- Stanford-le-Hope
- Stansted Airport
- Tilbury docks
- Wickford
- Witham
The firm said on its website:"We are currently seeking development opportunities that could incorporate a new Travelodge hotel, either on its own or as part of a mixed-use scheme, and will consider new developments and conversions of existing buildings and hotels operated by other brands.
"In 2021, we opened 17 new hotels, in locations including Bristol, Kendal, Leicester, London, Mansfield, Poole, Rochdale, Sandwich, St Albans and Witney and are looking to open a similar number each year.
"If you have details of a site or hotel that is available and could be redeveloped as a Travelodge then please contact our Development Manager responsible for the region where the property is located. "
The firm has a specific requirement for locations in and around London and near the M25.
