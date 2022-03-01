A MAN from Essex has revealed his intentions to visit Ukraine to help the embattled country in its war against Russia.

But Oliver Miller, 29, admits he hasn’t told his family or girlfriend of his intentions and is ‘not sure how supportive’ they will be.

Oliver is among a number of British people signing up to answer Ukraine’s plea for help from foreign nationals.

Many of those signing up say they are doing it out of “solidarity” and because “it’s the right thing to do”.

Oliver, a mechanical engineering student from Chelmsford, said he is “hoping to go out and help somehow”.

“Obviously, the conflict in Ukraine has been going on for a while, conflict with Russia dabbling in stuff they shouldn’t has been going on for even longer.

“I don’t want to sound cliched and cheesy, but sometimes it’s something you feel like you have to do.

“And quite frankly, I kicked myself over not doing anything about Donbas, and I know I’ll kick myself if I don’t do anything about this.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the formation of an “international legion” to help defend his country and appealed to foreign volunteers to come forward, promising them arms to fight against Russian troops.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she would “absolutely” support British nationals who chose to go to help fight against the Russian invasion, though several of her Cabinet colleagues and Downing Street officials later effectively contradicted her, discouraging people from going.

It comes as the Prince of Wales has said the values of democracy are under attack in Ukraine in the “most unconscionable way”.

Charles, 73, was speaking today at a ceremony to grant city status to Southend following the death of MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed at a constituency surgery last year.

The prince said “no-one could have given more” than Sir David “for the values which underpin society we share”.

He continued: “Values which appear all the more precious at this present time when we see, more starkly than for many years, the appalling suffering and devastation caused when the path of violence is chosen.

“What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself.

“We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way.

“In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression.”