Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend and District branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend and District branch or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.

Bella

Bella (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Eight years old

Breed - Saluki

Colour - Brindle

Bella is a dog, who despite nearing the age of nine, is as young hearted and spritely as a puppy might be.

She tries to keep her spirits high, but she does get worried when being left and will try to hold onto her people to stay just a bit longer.

Additionally, she gets on well with other dogs and could potentially share her new home with one pending a dog meet.

If you want to adopt Bella, you can view her full profile here.

Kya

Kya (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - German Shepherd Cross Spaniel

Colour - Black

Kya is a dog who is described on the Danaher Animal Home website as having a "huge desire to explore the outside world" so will be perfect for active owners.

However, she does have behavioural issues prompted by past trauma that will need some support and training from adopters in her new home.

She is a very intelligent dog and responds well to positive reward-based training and is ready to continue that outside of a kennel environment.

Her ideal home would be somewhere in a more rural setting as opposed to a town environment so she can be exposed to the world at a slower pace.

If you want to adopt Kya, you can view her full profile here.

Simba

Simba (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Eight months old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby

Simba is described as a playful and cheeky cat who has grown in confidence since arriving at Danaher Animal Home.

He may start off a little nervous when he first meets you, but it won’t take him long before he starts to ask you for attention.

He could potentially live with children over the age of four, and could potentially live with another cat.

If you want to adopt Simba, you can view his full profile here.

Ducky and Gibbs

Ducky and Gibbs (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Both are one year old

Breed - Gerbil

Colour - Brown

Ducky and Gibbs are gerbils who would like to find a home together, after being rescued by Danaher Animal Home last month.

They are still currently being assessed, but could potentially live with children over the age of eight.

If you want to adopt Ducky and Gibbs then you can view their full profile here.