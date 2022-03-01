Prince Charles and Camilla will be visiting Southend on Tuesday March 1 to help mark the day the town officially becomes a city.

Their Royal Highnesses are due to attend a special council meeting at the Civic Centre in the morning before heading to the Pier and Sands later in the day.

Council bosses say preparations are in 'full-swing' ahead of the Royal visit, and say there will be no road closures in Southend tomorrow.

However, there will be restricted access along Western Esplanade.

The special council meeting will be broadcast live on YouTube for residents wishing to watch from home.

For those wanting to catch a glimpse of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, there will be designated places where the public will be allowed throughout the day.

They are:

The Civic Centre

Pier Hill

Western Esplanade (between the pier entrance and sands)

The council meeting will also be broadcast on a big screen outside the forum when it gets underway from 11.10am.

Ian Gilbert, leader of Southend Council said: “This is an incredibly exciting and historic day for Southend-on-Sea, not just because we are becoming a city but because we are privileged to have Their Royal Highnesses visiting our corner of the UK.

“We understand that people will want to be part of this historic day, and we look forward to welcoming crowds to the seafront.

"I also want to urge anyone coming to plan ahead and be safe.

“There should be minimal disruption on the day as no roads will close, although Western Esplanade will have restricted access.

"And as the Royals arrive at the seafront late morning, there should be plenty of time for people to arrive and get a comfortable spot.

“Our teams at the council, along with the palace and Essex Police have worked hard and in collaboration to make sure people can celebrate this historic day safely.

"I urge residents and visitors who plan to attend on the day, to listen to officials and heed their advice.”

Roads signs will be changed and replaced around Southend tomorrow to reflect the change in status from town to city.

You can keep up to date with the Royal visit by following the Echo's live blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.