A SERVING Essex Police officer has appeared in court accused of sending sexually explicit messages and pictures to people he believed were children.
PC Murray Weir, 27, is alleged to have committed the offence over a six-month period between January 1 and June 30, 2018 – during which time the police officer is accused of communicating at least 23 times with people who said they were under the age of 16.
The messages, which are said to amount to around 350 pages, allegedly included sexually explicit photographs.
Read more:
• Jailed in February: The Essex criminals who faced justice this month
• A130: Two arrested after police find amphetamine in car
• Southend: Man due in court after 'large disturbance'
Weir appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where he spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address.
He gave his residence as a camping and caravan site in Lingfield, Surrey, before pleading not guilty to a single charge of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram granted Weir bail ahead of his next appearance at Croydon Nightingale court on March 25.
Weir has also been suspended from duty.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.