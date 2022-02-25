HEROIC police officers whose actions “helped avert a potential disaster” have been praised after saving a woman from a bridge.

Essex Police were called to the A12 near Colchester at about 6.20am on Friday after receiving calls detailing concerns for the safety of a woman on a bridge.

The force shut both carriageways between Spring Lane and the Colchester United football stadium while they dealt with the incident.

After engaging with the woman, the officers eventually managed to get her to safety before reopening the road to motorists by roughly 8am.

Those travelling on the A12 and around Colchester faced long delays after the closure was lifted due to congestion.

In a statement issued by Essex Police regarding the incident a spokesman said: “We were called to concerns for the safety of a woman on a bridge.

“Officers attended the A12 near Colchester at around 6.20am, engaged with the woman and brought her to safety.”

Martin Goss, Colchester councillor for Mile End, praised the swift action taken by the police force to ensure the safety of the woman involved.

He said: “I wish the person concerned and her family well and I hope they are getting all the support they need to deal with whatever issues they are facing.

“It just goes to show that everyone is impacted by different issues so we must always be mindful of that and try and be as kind to each other as we can.

“One cross word could cause personal stress and could send someone over the edge, but we do not want to see anyone hurt or injured.

“I must also recognise the outstanding work of the police alongside their emergency service colleagues to ensure the safety of the person involved and the public.

“Their actions helped to avert a potential disaster - kindness matters, that is the lesson to the be learnt here.”

Anyone needing help or support can contact the Samaritans free by calling 116123.

