A WOMAN on a bridge was taken to safety by police officers after they closed a main road in both directions.
Essex Police were called to the A12 near Colchester at about 6.20am on Friday after receiving calls detailing concerns for the safety of a woman on a bridge.
The force subsequently decided to shut both carriageways between Spring Lane and the Colchester United football stadium causing a complete traffic standstill.
After engaging with the woman, the officers eventually managed to get her to safety before reopening the road to motorists by roughly 8am.
According to Essex Travel News, however, those travelling on the A12 continued to face lengthy delays after the closure was lifted due to the vast congestion.
Due to the initial diversion, surrounding roads throughout Colchester were also impacted as drivers attempted to avoid the A12 and find alternative routes.
In a statement issued by Essex Police regarding the incident a spokesman said: “We were called to concerns for the safety of a woman on a bridge.
“Officers attended the A12 near Colchester at around 6.20am, engaged with the woman and brought her to safety.”
