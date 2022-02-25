A BUSY main road was closed in both directions during rush-hour resulting in traffic chaos across Colchester.

The A12 between Spring Lane and the Colchester United football stadium came to a complete standstill this morning.

According to Essex Travel News the closure was a result of a 'police incident'.

The Gazette understands the road has now reopened but other nearby roads are now being impacted due to the initial diversion.

Essex Police has been contacted for comment.

 