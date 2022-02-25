A BUSY main road was closed in both directions during rush-hour resulting in traffic chaos across Colchester.
The A12 between Spring Lane and the Colchester United football stadium came to a complete standstill this morning.
According to Essex Travel News the closure was a result of a 'police incident'.
The Gazette understands the road has now reopened but other nearby roads are now being impacted due to the initial diversion.
A12 CLOSED bothways between J27 (Spring Lane) and J28 (Football Ground) due to a police incident pic.twitter.com/ms0XW37be5— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) February 25, 2022
Essex Police has been contacted for comment.
