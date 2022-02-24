Stacey Solomon has been announced as a new presenter on the next series of Bake Off: The Professionals.
She will be joining Cherish Finden, Benoit Blin and Liam Charles on the spin-off from the Channel 4 show The Great British Bake off.
Pastry chefs go up against each other in numerous challenges across the series.
Solomon will be replacing comedian Tom Allen in the hosting team, who joined when the show moved over to Channel 4 in 2018.
In a tweet posted on the British Bake Off they wrote: "Choux la la! We're chuffed to announce that @StaceySolomon will be joining @LiamCBakes, @BenoitBlin_MCA and @Cherish_Finden for the next series of Bake Off: The Professionals. Welcome to the petit fours-ome, Stacey!"
One Twitter user responded to the news saying: "Stacey is lovely but sorry to see Tom Allen gox".
Solomon made her name after placing in third on the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009, and has since gone to host a number of shows, including BBC's Sort Your Life Out.
