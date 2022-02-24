COLCHESTER Zoo has announced its annual Zoo Pass prices will be increasing.
The change, which will come into place on Tuesday, will see prices in all age brackets increase by 99p.
For adults aged 16 to 59, it means the new cost will be £69.99, while for children aged 3 to 15 it will become £49.99.
Seniors aged 60 plus will have to fork out £59.99.
The zoo says the extra money will help to develop the park, including renovation works and improving its animal enclosures.
