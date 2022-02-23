AN exciting new band originating from a small village are preparing to headline their very first Colchester show.
Anna’s Bones, from Manningtree, are a newly formed quartet comprising of singer Rebecca Symonds, Ben Brown, Krista Lynch and Peter Moore.
They will perform a free entry show at Coda, in High Street, on March 18, with support from Sealion Woman and Ben Brown who will play a solo set.
To find out more information about Anna’s Bones visit facebook.com/annasbonesband.
