AN exciting new band originating from a small village are preparing to headline their very first Colchester show.

Anna’s Bones, from Manningtree, are a newly formed quartet comprising of singer Rebecca Symonds, Ben Brown, Krista Lynch and Peter Moore.

They will perform a free entry show at Coda, in High Street, on March 18, with support from Sealion Woman and Ben Brown who will play a solo set.

To find out more information about Anna’s Bones visit facebook.com/annasbonesband.