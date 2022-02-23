THE devastated son of a man who vanished three weeks ago has pleaded with his “best friend” to return home, admitting: “I’m praying every day and night.”

Christopher Scales, 40, is understood to have suddenly left his family home in the New Town area of Colchester at about 9.15pm on February 1.

After realising the father-of-two had left his mobile in the kitchen and his wedding ring on the dining table, his wife Emma Robinson, 48, reported her husband missing.

Despite widespread searches across the borough, Mr Scales has not been located and his family and the police remain concerned for his welfare.

His 20-year-old son Harry Robinson has now detailed the impact the unthinkable ordeal has had on the family while urging his beloved dad to return home.

He said: “It has been three weeks now without you here at home dad, and to be perfectly honest they’ve been the hardest weeks of my life.

“Not having the man I’ve idolised since the day I was born here with me has been killing me.

“From our rants about Arsenal, to how much we both love to wind mum and Lily up, it’s been really hard.

“You’re literally my best friend. I know you’re out there dad, I feel it in my gut, I love you so much dad.

“I wish I’d told you more, but I’m praying every morning and night for your safety and well-being, please come home dad, we all love you so much.”

At the time of Christopher’s disappearance, he is believed to have been wearing a new black or dark blue Lacoste t-shirt and black Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

The Arsenal fan, who is about 5ft 8ins tall, has a beard and brown hair, also had on black Reebok trainers with a white sole and a dark blue denim Sherpa jacket.

Colchester’s district commander, chief inspector Rob Huddleston, said: “Christopher, I am appealing directly to you - please get in touch to let us know you are okay.

“I have spoken at length with your family since your disappearance and they are aware you may not want to come home.

“But they desperately want to know you are alive and well, that is all they ask - your wife and children simply want to know you are safe.

“It only takes one call to us on 101 to let us know you’re safe or if you prefer you can make contact directly to the Missing People charity by calling or texting 116000.”

Essex Police, who have vowed to “leave no stone unturned” have asked anyone who believes they have seen Christopher or knows where he is to call 101.

Sightings can also be reported to 101 and the force is said to have an operation in place enabling any reports to officers to be investigated immediately.