PREPARATIONS are already underway for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and Harwich residents are invited to play their part and shape the celebrations.

The Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee in 2022 after 70 years as head of state.

To mark the occasion Harwich Town Council has voted to pledge £15,000 which will be used to cover the costs of the event.

Organisers from the Harwich Festival are ready to reveal details of the day but are also encouraging them to take part in the preparation.

Peter Davis, who is the artistic director of the Harwich Festival, said:"One of the main attractions will be an exhibition of photographs taken locally over the last 70 years.

"We are working with representatives of the Harwich Society, the Harwich Museum and the Electric Palace to display photos, articles and film covering the coronation and various royal visits to the town.

"However, what we really want are your photographs of everyday life in the town over the last 70 years.

The celebrations will take place on June 5 and will be focused on Cliff Park along with use of the Park Pavilion in Barrack Lane.

The Harwich Festival is also planning a flower display which will remind everyone of the monarch's coronation in 1953 when the Queen carried a bouquet of white flowers on her journey to Westminster Abbey.

Mr Davis said: "We are going to ask people to replicate that and we will also have flower arrangement demonstration and competitions for young people.

"We are also going to have pictures made out of flowers and are open for ideas from the community.

"We are also asking various organisations to put on displays including churches."

In addition, visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of stalls, including children's activities and a sports area.

Different musical groups are expected to be lifting the spirits throughout the day, together with dance performances in front of the bandstand.

Mr Davis said: "The aim of this project is also to leave a legacy of greater community co-operation and ideas and initiatives for the future.”

For comments and contributions email monique@harwichfestival.com