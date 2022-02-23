A NEW soccer school will be offering youngsters the chance to make friendships, while keeping fit and learning teamwork and discipline.
The Manningtree Soccer School will welcome sport enthusiasts every Friday between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, starting from February 25.
The sessions will take place at the Manningtree High School and Sports Centre in Colchester Road and are available to both boys and girls aged 4 to 11.
The cost is £7.
These sessions will be running during school term only.
Email info@footballfunday.co.uk or call Daniel Mather on 07585959529.
