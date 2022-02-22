A PATIENT was hospitalised after being involved in a “dreadful” three-vehicle smash which shut down a busy main road resulting in lengthy delays for motorists.

The emergency services including Essex Police were called to the A120 between Frating and the Ardleigh interchange shortly after 8.20am yesterday.

The severity of the incident also saw paramedics, rapid response vehicles, the Hazardous Area Response Team and the Accident Rescue Service rush to the scene.

Upon arrival it was established a trio of drivers had been involved in a serious crash and one casualty needed to be taken to hospital for additional treatment.

As a result of the horrifying accident motorists became stranded in a ten-mile tailback and were forced to endure long delays of up to 90-minutes.

One driver, Natalie Cleere, was on her way to see her surgeon at Colchester Hospital when she got caught-up in the traffic chaos – something she is all too familiar with.

She said: “I was behind it all so I did not see what happened but it looked bad and I saw one car, a black Fiat, facing the wrong way and it was totally smashed to pieces.

“It was dreadful to see and I just hope everyone is okay. I was in a head-on collision myself with a combine harvester in Clacton ten years ago – it’s horrendous.”

Although one person did need to be transported to hospital, it is understood nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

Nonetheless, Essex Police are now appealing for information which could help them with their investigation.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to a three-vehicle collision on the A120 near Ardleigh shortly after 8.20am on Tuesday quoting incident 183 of 22 February.

"No-one has been seriously injured but we need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us.

"If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."