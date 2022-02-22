TRAFFIC has come to a standstill on a busy main road following a crash, according to eyewitness reports.

Emergency services are believed to be on the scene of an incident on the A120 between Frating and the Ardleigh interchange. 

It has been suggested as many as four cars were involved in the smash.

As a result, motorists are currently stuck in a ten-mile tailback facing a 48-minute delay.

More information as we get it. The emergency servics have been contacted.

 