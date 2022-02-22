TRAFFIC has come to a standstill on a busy main road following a crash, according to eyewitness reports.
Emergency services are believed to be on the scene of an incident on the A120 between Frating and the Ardleigh interchange.
It has been suggested as many as four cars were involved in the smash.
As a result, motorists are currently stuck in a ten-mile tailback facing a 48-minute delay.
More information as we get it. The emergency servics have been contacted.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.