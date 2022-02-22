FAMOUS faces will be taking to the stage when a family festival returns to Colchester.

The Anti Loo Roll festival attracted more than 4,000 visitors in Castle Park in September and will return for a second incarnation in 2022.

The event, which is the brainwave of the Anti Loo Roll Brigade, a community group that supported vulnerable people at the beginning of the pandemic and throughout lockdown, will be back for September 10.

The show will be headlined by X Factor star Fleur East and rock band Toploader.

They will also be joined by The Dualers, a ska and reggae band from South East London.

There will be performances from Funky Voices with their NHS choir and a host of tribute acts to the likes of Oasis, Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton.

Acts will be taking to the stage between 12.30pm and 9pm on the day.

As well as great music, both stages will see performances from drag acts, comedians, and magicians.

It includes drag star Vicki Vivacious, Britain's Got Talent comedian Ben Langley, J Spades, and caricaturist Hen the Pen

Peter Dutch, founder of the Anti Loo Roll Brigade, said: “I think I’m still coming down from the unbelievable high of holding the inaugural Anti Loo Roll Festival last year, after the all the lows of the pandemic that preceded it.

“The atmosphere was truly incredible, and I can’t thank everyone who came enough for embracing our desire to host an event which brought everyone together again in a safe and fun environment.

“To help people come and enjoy the day we have launched instalment payments on adult, family and hospitality tickets.

“We can’t wait to replicate that feeling again but on an even bigger scale. We’ve lined up some spectacular acts to headline this year’s festival, who are as excited as us that they will be performing at Colchester’s hottest ticket in town.”

A range of food and children's activities will also be on offer.

Tickets are being launched in December and can be purchased via www.AntiLooRollFestival.uk.