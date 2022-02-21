Hundreds of homes in Essex are without power today as the clear-up from recent storms continues.

UK Power Networks is continuing to deal with the aftermath from Storm Eunice on Friday, which has led to outages throughout the weekend.

According to the provider’s website, some areas have been without power for several days.

Bosses said engineers were out again this morning to try and repair damaged cables, and would continue working today despite strong winds brought by Storm Franklin.

UK Power Networks said on Twitter: “Our engineers were out early again this morning to repair damage to our network caused by Storm Eunice.

“We appreciate how difficult it is for those who are experiencing a power cut.

“We’re working as quickly and safely as possible to restore your power.”

The firm is offering power cut payments to those affected by Storm Eunice which will see money credited to customers’ accounts.

According to UK Power Networks’ live map, there are still more than a dozen Essex postcodes without power today.

They are:

Tendring

CO15 2

CO16 9

CO7 6, 7, 8

CO12 5

CO11 2

Colchester

CO6 1, 3, 4

CO7 7

CO2 0

CM9 8

Braintree

CO5 9

CO6 1,2

CM7 5

CM77 6

CO9 1, 2, 3

CM3 2

CM2 0

Maldon

CM9 5, 6

CM3 4

CM0 7

Wickford

CM3 8

SS11 7

Basildon

SS16 5

Billericay

CM12 9