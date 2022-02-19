Chelmsford Weekly News
Live: Thousands of homes still without power as Storm Eunice clear-up continues

Storm Eunice clear-up begins in Essex amid 'unsettled weather'

By Tom Dalby

Last updated:

  • ⚠️ Clear up begins after Storm Eunice causes havoc across Essex
  • ⚠️ A red alert was issued by the Met Office for the county yesterday as people were warned to stay indoors
  • ⚠️ Thousands of homes in county remain without power as Met Office warns of 'unsettled weekend of weather' for many.