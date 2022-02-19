Live: Thousands of homes still without power as Storm Eunice clear-up continues

Storm Eunice clear-up begins in Essex amid 'unsettled weather'
- ⚠️ Clear up begins after Storm Eunice causes havoc across Essex
- ⚠️ A red alert was issued by the Met Office for the county yesterday as people were warned to stay indoors
- ⚠️ Thousands of homes in county remain without power as Met Office warns of 'unsettled weekend of weather' for many.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.