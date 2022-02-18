Shocking photos have shown the damage already caused by Storm Eunice in Essex.

Winds of up to 70mph have been battering the county since lunchtime and could continue until 3pm.

A red weather warning has been in place since 10am, with experts warning of a risk to life posed by the intense winds.

There have been reports of numerous fallen trees, damage to roofs and crashes in Essex already.

Emergency services are dealing with a high volume of incidents and are pleading with people to stay indoors.

UK Power Networks is reporting a number of power cuts and many attractions and public buildings have been closed due to the extreme weather.

In Southend, there have been reports of numerous fallen trees, including this one that is blocking Valkyrie Road in Westcliff.

Photo by Richard Wyatt

Echo sports reporter Chris Phillips snapped the damage done to this fence panel.

There has been reports of damages to multiple buildings in south Essex, including the roof of the Travelodge in Basildon.

Over in Pitsea, High Road is another that has been blocked by a fallen tree.

Photo by Sorin Marius

Southend High Street is free of obstructions so far, but has also suffered damage.

It is now reportedly shut to the public due to safety concerns.

Numerous roads in Essex have been closed due to either fallen trees or collisions.

The roads policing team have been dealing with a number of incidents in the past few hours.

Please stay home and stay safe. We are at scenes of trees down on numerous roads, lorrys stuck and vehicle crashes. #Stayhomestaysafe #Stormeustice #QT45 pic.twitter.com/2gf0Qkyw81 — Essex Roads Policing (@EPRoadsPolicing) February 18, 2022

Up in Little Clacton, The Street is another now blocked due to a fallen tree.

