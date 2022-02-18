Hundreds of homes in Essex are experiencing power cuts as Storm Eunice hits the county.
People across Essex are being urged to stay inside where possible until 3pm today as a red weather warning is in place.
UK Power Networks says it has additional staff ready for an increase in incidents today related to the strong winds brought by the storm.
A statement on its website reads: "Our electricity network is built to be resilient but extreme weather can affect overhead power lines.
"Our linesmen are ready to start repairing damaged lines and we will restore as many power supplies as possible by remote control.
"Please stay well away from power lines and report any damaged power lines to us immediately.
"As always our priorities in these situations are keeping you safe and restoring power supplies as quickly as is safely possible."
UK Power Teworks has complied a list of all the areas in Essex currently experiencing problems with power.
They are:
- CO12 5
- CO6 1,2
- CM7 1,2,3,7,8
- CM77 7,8
- CO5 9
- CM3 2,4,6
- CM8 3
- CM9 6
- CM0 7
- SS11 8
- SS5 5
- SS6 9
- SS7 5
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.