THOUSANDS of cyclists are set to take to Essex roads as London's biggest cycling event comes to the county for the first time.

Routes of the first RideLondon-Essex have been revealed for the upcoming event.

It also comes with the promise of new funding for organisations in the area to inspire activity in the community.

This partnership between RideLondon and Essex County Council brings 100, 60 and 30 mass participation rides into the county on May 29.

In total there will be 65 miles of Essex roads included in the event routes.

Cyclists are set to pass through Epping, Ongar, Great Dunmow, Felsted and the outskirts of Chelmsford, riding on the same roads used by the Tour de France in 2014.

The longest 100 mile ride will start on Victoria Embankment and take into Ongar via Epping Forest before heading into the villages of Fyfield, Leden Roding and Writtle.

The RideLondon-Essex 100 route map

It will then go back to central London for a finish at Tower Bridge.

Lee Scott, cabinet member for highways maintenance and sustainable transport at Essex County Council, said: "Essex has a strong legacy in major cycling events, having previously hosted the mountain biking at the London 2012 Olympic Games and a stage of the Tour de France in 2014.

"With our beautiful countryside and picturesque villages, there’s a lot more to Essex than a lot of people realise and we’re looking forward to showcasing the county to riders and spectators alike."

Alongside this, Maldon is also set to host the first stage of RideLondon's Classique, a three-day UCI Women’s World Tour stage race including the best female riders in the world.

The start and finish of the first stage will be held in the town on May 27, while the second stage will start in Chelmsford and finish in Epping.

Entries opened for the RideLondon-Essex 60 and 30 races on Friday.

General entries are closed but charity entries are still available for the 100 race.

The London Marathon Charitable Trust is also bringing funding to Essex communities in an effort to support people of all ages and abilities to get active.

For more information visit ridelondon.co.uk.

To find out about road closures for the event click here.