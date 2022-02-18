Chelmsford Weekly News
Chelmsford Weekly News

RED ALERT: Live updates as Storm Eunice brings chaos and destruction to Essex

1
Menu

Storm Eunice: Latest updates across Essex as 90mph winds forecast

By Matthew Critchell

Last updated:

  • ⚠️ Storm Eunice is set to hit Essex as winds of up to 90mph forecast
  • ⚠️ A red alert has been issued by the Met Office for the county and the south east
  • ⚠️ Attractions and parks across Essex are closed for safety reasons