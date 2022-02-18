Live updates as Essex it put under red warning as Storm Eunice hits

Storm Eunice: Latest as the county is battered by weather
- ⚠️Essex is under a red weather warning this morning as Storm Eunice hits
- ⚠️ This means there is a "danger to life" as the winds could reach up to 90mph and launch debris through the air
- ⚠️ People have been advised not to travel unless it is essential
- ⚠️ The worst of the weather is expected to hit the county by midday
