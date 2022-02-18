Chelmsford Weekly News
Live updates as Essex it put under red warning as Storm Eunice hits

Storm Eunice: Latest as the county is battered by weather

By Matthew Critchell

Last updated:

  • ⚠️Essex is under a red weather warning this morning as Storm Eunice hits
  • ⚠️ This means there is a "danger to life" as the winds could reach up to 90mph and launch debris through the air
  • ⚠️ People have been advised not to travel unless it is essential
  • ⚠️ The worst of the weather is expected to hit the county by midday