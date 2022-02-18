The Met Office weather warning in Essex has been upgraded from amber to red as Storm Eunice hits the country.
This means there is a "danger to life" as the winds could reach up to 90mph and launch debris through the air.
Heavy disruption is expected throughout Friday with Storm Eunice potentially causing travel problems on rail lines and roads.
Larges swathes of southern and south-east England had this upgraded warning.
A Met Office statement read: "Extremely strong west to southwesterly winds will develop mid morning on Friday, transferring eastwards across southern and southeast England through the middle of the day then slowly easing from the west during the afternoon.
⚠ #StormEunice is going to bring damaging and disruptive winds for most of the UK today.
🔴 See the latest Red Warnings for wind below and be aware of the wider Amber Warning area.
Exposed coastal areas could get gusts in excess of 90mph
Latest 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/uQAeGfB3RK
"Gusts of 60-70 mph are likely widely, perhaps briefly 80 mph in a few places, mainly on English Channel coasts."
This weather waerning is in place from 10am until 3pm.
What to expect from a red weather warning?
- Flying debris resulting in danger to life
- Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
- Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
- Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes
