PEOPLE across Essex are being urged to avoid travelling unless for essential reasons tomorrow when Storm Eunice hits the county.

A Met Office amber weather warning is in place from 5am tomorrow for strong winds, with gusts of up to 70mph likely in Essex.

Network Rail has enforced speed restrictions across the entire rail network in the east in anticipation of problems.

Here is what rail operators in Essex are saying ahead of tomorrow:

Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia has said it will be reducing services in anticipation of disruption.

Bosses are urging passengers to only travel if it is necessary.

Greater Anglia is operating a half-hourly service between Southend Victoria and London, as well as Stansted Airport and the capital.

Hourly services will meanwhile operate on the following routes:

• Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford to London Liverpool Street

• Southminster – Wickford • Harwich – Manningtree

• Walton-on-the-Naze - Thorpe-le-Soken

• Clacton-on-Sea – Colchester

• Marks Tey to Sudbury

Greater Anglia says customers who have booked tickets for tomorrow can use them on another day.

They can choose to rearrange their travel plans free of charge, which can be done where they bought their tickets.

Bosses say they will look to operate rail replacement buses where services are severely impacted by the weather, however this will be dependant on whether roads are also affected.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We are very sorry to inconvenience customers, but we want to make sure that we run a safe and reliable service in the extreme conditions that have been forecast.

“High winds can cause damage to overhead lines and tracks caused by debris or fallen trees, which it may not be safe to fix immediately until wind levels have dropped.

“Passengers are advised to check before they travel, expect longer journey times and be aware that there may be short notice cancellations due to trees blocking the line or objects blown onto overhead wires preventing trains from running.”

c2c

C2c has yet to announce any changes to its services, apart from operating all trains at a reduced speed.

However, it is warning that disruption is likely due to the weather conditions and is urging passengers to check before they travel.

It is also asking people living close to railway lines to take precautions, adding: “If you live near the railway please secure any loose items - plastic sheeting, trampolines etc.

“If these end up on the tracks or in the overhead wires they can cause significant damage and disruption.”

What about the roads?

Key routes outside of the county may be affected, such as the M25 crossing at Dartford which will likely close in the event of strong winds.

But Essex Highways is urging motorists to avoid travelling where possible.

Last night we were out clearing fallen trees caused by Storm Dudley. We'll continue to work as fast as possible to clear the rest today. Weather conditions don't seem to be improving with an amber weather warning for tomorrow. Please take care when using the roads. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kXIl0PF4aP — Essex Highways (@essexhighways) February 17, 2022

It tweeted: “Given the latest weather forecasts/warnings, we would suggest minimising your travel on Friday if you can.

“If you do have to travel then, check latest information before you leave home. Take care out there.”

Highways contractors have already been out clearing some roads in Essex today where trees have been felled by Storm Dudley.

The storm hit yesterday and brought some strong winds to the county, however no weather warning was issued.