A MAJOR interchange is to remain closed for the entirety of a weekend as works are carried out.
Preparations are in place to support a temporary closure of the eastern side of Boreham Interchange over the weekend of February 26 to 28.
Workers will be closing part of the interchange to allow resurfacing works to take place at Generals Farm Roundabout.
Essex Highways says these works cannot safely be carried out with the interchange fully open.
The closure of the eastern side will include the bridge over the A12 in both directions, B1137 Main Road to Boreham House, and the A12 southbound exit and entry slip roads.
Read more:
- ‘I’m not ready to give in’ – Woman, 26, given heartbreaking terminal cancer diagnosis
- Cannabis farmer tended to 6,500 plants in 'industrial-sized' drugs factory
The closures will apply between the hours of 6am on Saturday, February 26 until 6am on Monday, February 28.
Diversions will be in place during the closure as no vehicles will be permitted to pass through the closures.
An Essex Highways spokesperson said: “Delays are expected in the area so we would encourage people travelling to plan their journeys and, where possible, consider walking, cycling or using passenger transport, including the park and ride services, which are available on Saturday.
“A free shuttle bus service will provide links to regular local bus services at Hatfield Peverel for passengers wishing to travel to or from Boreham, which cannot be served directly during these weekend road closures.”
For more information, visit here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.