AS a pet-obsessed nation, we all want to ensure our furry friends are kept in tip-top condition – but is brushing your pet’s teeth a step too far?

For vet Michael Lazaris, it’s a no brainer.

Alongside tasty pet treat company Scrumbles, Michael has compiled his top ten best tips to keep your pet’s teeth looking squeaky clean.

Here’s what he has to say:

1. Brush those teeth daily

Brushing your pet's teeth daily is the number one prevention method to avoid dental disease. If daily isn't feasible, then the minimum recommended by Michael is twice a week.

If you're a little late to the game, mineralised plaque could have already built up on your pet's teeth.

2. Start brushing young

Michael says the easiest way to get your pet used to their teeth being brushed is to start them young to help them get used to it, however you should still attempt to clean an older pet’s teeth too.

3. Use a pet-specific toothbrush

Funnily enough, our mouths are quite different from our pets. Not only are their jaws and mouths smaller, but they're also more tightly packed, with cats having 30 teeth and dogs 42.

Therefore, Michael says you'll need to equip yourself with a pet-specific toothbrush, with the right head shape and longer handle.

4. Use an enzymatic toothpaste

Enzymatic toothpaste contains an enzyme, glucose oxidase, which targets plaque and tartar by breaking down oral bacteria.

Not only does this help with smelly breath, but it means the toothpaste carries on working even after you've finished brushing.

5. Reward with a healthy dental treat post-brush

In order to make tooth-brushing a positive experience, reward your cat or dog with a healthy treat post-brushing.

6. Avoid food and treats with added sugars

When looking for the right dental treat, another thing to look out for is that it doesn't contain any added sugars, as sadly many do.

7. Don't feed human foods

Feeding titbits of human foods is not only one of the key causes of pet obesity, but dental disease too, as they're often packed with much more sugar.

8. Entertain with chew toys

We all know too much of a good thing normally makes it bad, which is certainly the same for pet treats.

To avoid over-treating look for a chew toy which will not only provide some entertainment, but also help rub off plaque, says Michael.

9. Avoid hard chews and toys

Michael recommends using the thumbnail rule: "If you can't leave an indentation in the chew using your thumbnail, then the chew is too hard. Dental antlers and bones are a prime example."

10. Regular veterinary dental checks

"Recognising dental disease in pets requires a trained eye, and pets will often hide signs of dental pain until the problem is severe", says Michael “Prticularly cats, so get your pet's teeth checked at least once a year by your vet.”