A WORLD famous pop band is set to perform at the return of a popular festival.

Thousands of spectators are expected to head to Maldon’s Promenade Park this summer for the return of Fantasia.

In The Park Concerts and Maldon District Council staged the Fantasia festival last July.

The event was hosted by Joey Essex, Denise Van Outen, and presenters Martin and Su from Radio Essex.

Following its popularity, with about 10,000 festival-goers in attendance, the organisers have announced its return on June 18.

It will again feature some of the biggest and most loved pop acts and music from the Eighties to the Noughties.

Among the big-name acts is one of the world’s most famous music families, The Jacksons.

The Jacksons consist of original members Jermaine, Tito, Jackie and Marlon but are sometimes a threesome when Jermaine, who lives in Bahrain, can’t make it.

The Jackson brothers, known originally as The Jackson 5 and later The Jacksons, rose to fame for their combination of musical talent and choreography, and provided the launch pad for what would become their “King of Pop” brother Michael Jackson’s legendary solo career.

The group found international success at Motown in 1969 and to date their Motown recordings alone have sold in excess of 200 million.

In 1980, The Jacksons were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999.

The four eldest of the brothers embarked on their Unity Tour in 2012 after Michael’s sudden death in 2009.

Jackie, Tito and Marlon’s performance in Promenade Park in June will be a special of all their greatest hits, spanning their whole musical career from I Want You Back to ABC and many more.

Also set to perform at Fantasia are Bjorn Again, Sabrina Washington from Mis-Teeq and 2010 X-Factor winner Matt Cardle, who hails from Essex.

