ESSEX is set to be battered by ferocious winds which “could cause significant disruption” later this week, according to weather experts.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for majority of the UK which will come into force on Friday as Storm Eunice moves throughout the country.
The conditions may result in fallen trees, damage to buildings and homes, roofs being blow off and power lines being ripped down throughout the county.
The strong winds may also cause debris to fly through the air and large waves to be thrown onto seafronts, which may cause danger to life or serious injuries.
Essex residents are also being told to prepare for long interruptions to power supplies and the possibility of roads, bridges, and railway lines being closed.
The Met Office has also warned Storm Eunice could also result in long delays or even cancellations to bus, train and ferry services and flights.
Those living in Essex and the surrounding areas have now been urged to stay inside as much as possible during the storm.
If left with no choice but to go out, residents are encouraged to not walk near trees and to drive with caution.
To find out more information visit metoffice.gov.uk.
