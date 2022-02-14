Music filled Westcliff's Cliffs Pavilion in honour of Southend's greatest champion Sir David Amess MP.
The show described as “amazing” honoured the late MP and was aptly named “He built this city”.
Such a fabulous evening taking part in the Sir David Amess Memorial Concert last night with The Music Man Project and Southend Vox. @SOUTHENDVOX @MusicManProject @YourSouthend @GreenwaysPri pic.twitter.com/0GXYTkU0h2— Chris Chapman 💙💙💙 (@Chris63002969) February 14, 2022
It was held last night and featured the renowned Music Man Project alongside many more Southend and national names that are yet to be announced.
Newly elected MP Anna Firth said: "A real privilege and honour to attend the inaugural Southend City Concert for Sir David Amess M.P. Huge thank you to concert committee and the brilliant local acts who performed."
Theatre bosses have given the Cliffs Pavilion stage for free to celebrate Sir David’s life.
Fantastic night at The Cliffs which you can’t help thinking Sir David Amess would have loved. Brilliant performances from @MusicManProject and so much Southend talent. Masterfully compered by @Peterpinkbanana pic.twitter.com/7YpWeOCCFT— Louise Birt (@B1Lou) February 13, 2022
They will be celebrating his legacy by supporting the works of five charities that he supported: The Music Man Project, Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue, Dogs Trust, Prost8 and Endometriosis UK.
These five charities meant a lot to Sir David, and he supported them all in so many different ways throughout his life.
The inaugural Southend City Concert in memory of Sir David Ames has just closed. Wow, what an evening of stunning performances and fond memories 🥲 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/3Ge4WVFJPo— Cllr Kevin Buck (@BuckCllr) February 13, 2022
There was a standing ovation and audience members became quite tearful during the show. Sir David was killed in October while doing what he loved, helping people at Eastwood Methodist Church.
A real privilege and honour to attend the inaugural Southend City Concert for Sir David Amess M.P. Huge thank you to concert committee and the brilliant local acts who performed 💃🏽🎭🎶 @leemeadofficial @MusicManProject @LEANNEJARV @southend_city pic.twitter.com/vYSbbkwgYj— ANNA FIRTH (@Anna_Firth) February 14, 2022
Social media was full with outpourings of delight, emotion and praise for the acts and organisers.
