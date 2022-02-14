BOSSES at a new zoo say conservation and education are vital to their work.
The family-run Call of the Wild Zoo in South Woodham Ferrers which opened on Saturday, has a strong focus on breeding and caring for endangered species, such as black-and-white ruffed lemurs.
Lead animal keeper Matt Chester said: “We’ve had loads of positive conversations about the work we are doing here.
“We will be running big conservation programmes here as well as education programmes.
“We are taking school bookings and we’re involved with lots of breeding programmes. By breeding these for the wider zoo community we can ensure the genetic diversity is maintained.”
Mr Chester said that meerkats are a popular favourite and people often ask if they from Russia due to a well-known price comparison website.
There are three species of lemur at the zoo - but far more exist across the globe.
He added: “There are over 100 types in Madagascar and all of them are endangered, vulnerable, or critically endangered, which means it’s so important to promote conservation and awareness about them.
“Threats like deforestation are ruining their natural habit which means we will not have many left in the future if we do not change the way we react with nature.”
