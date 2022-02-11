Chelmsford has been named among the top 10 most romantic destinations in the UK.
Holidu, the search engine for holiday rentals, decided to seek out the ultimate Valentine’s destinations for a romantic getaway with your other half.
It found destinations where Brits make the most effort for Valentine's Day according to their research.
They analysed all British cities and towns with more than 100,000 inhabitants and for each of the locations, thanks to the extracted data, analysed the volume of monthly internet searches for: romantic restaurant in ‘city’, valentine’s day in ‘city’, florist in ‘city’, chocolatier in ‘city’, jewellers in ‘city’, cinema in ‘city'.
In the end, these Google Search Volume numbers were added up and a final ranking emerged, taking into account the population size of each destination in relation to the total number of searches to make the comparison fair.
Chelmsford took the last spot in the top 10 as a result of that methodology.
Describing Chelmsford Holidu wrote: "It’s also only a 35-minute train ride away from London, so perfect for couples wishing to escape the chaos of the big city!
"With 4,400 searches per month for “cinema Chelmsford”, it’s clear that locals and tourists alike are keen to grab some popcorn and enjoy a film.
"We recommend heading to Everyman Chelmsford where you will find ultra-comfy sofa chairs and be treated to seat service during your film."
What are the top 10 most romantic destinations in the UK?
1. York
2. Manchester
3. Edinburgh
4. Cambridge
5. Cheltenham
6. Belfast
7. Aberdeen
8. Lincoln
9. Brighton
10. Chelmsford
