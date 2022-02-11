A BUS company has launched a unique and humorous Valentine’s Day campaign in a bid to attract new drivers to the industry.

Hedingham and Chambers, which provides transport for residents across north Essex, is looking to pull on the heartstrings of potential new employees.

With a view of recruiting more drivers, the marketing team has created a classified advert for a bus which is actively seeking a new driver for a long-term relationship.

Although no bus driving experience is required, the right candidates will boast great customer service and people skills and a year’s clean driving licence.

Davina Langley, marketing manager for Hedingham and Chambers, said: “We thought with Valentines coming, it would be great to play Cupid in Essex.

“Despite the driver shortage in our business, we have continued to run a reduced service on our main bus routes, to ensure our passengers get to where they need.

“However, there is still a shortage and in a competitive recruitment market, we need to make Hedingham and Chambers stand out from the crowd.”

Applicants draw-in by the Valentine’s Day campaign will receive free training, full time employment and a salary up to £26,000.

Elizabeth Roberts, operations support manager for Hedingham and Chambers Bus, added: “Many of our drivers are referred to by our passengers as a “friendly team” and therefore we are keen to attract more individuals with good interpersonal skills.

"Driving is not just about steering the wheel but it’s how you interact with your passengers - a welcoming smile, helpful manner and pleasant journey is what attracts people to continue to travel on our buses."

To find out more visit hedinghamandchambers.co.uk/careers or email recruitment@goeastanglia.co.uk.