DRIVERS travelling to and from Colchester were caught up in traffic chaos for hours after a serious smash completely closed down a main road.
The emergency services were called to a crash on the A12 at about 6.15pm on Thursday near Braintree village Kelvedon and not far from Marks Tey.
After arriving at the scene it was established one of the vehicles involved was on fire resulting in huge billows of smoke.
Two patients also required treatment from paramedics before one was transported to Colchester General Hospital.
Officers then decided to close the busy road in both directions impacting Colchester-bound and London-bound motorists.
Drivers were urged to remain in their vehicles and not attempt to turn around to escape the standstill traffic.
After more than four hours on the scene, and after partially enabling the flow of traffic an hour before, the full carriageway was reopened.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “To those caught in the congestion, thank you for your patience and understanding.”
