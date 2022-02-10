A ROCHFORD man has been jailed for his role in a drug gang who flooded the south east with 30kg of cocaine.

The gang were caught thanks to a joint investigation by French, British and Dutch police. They were arrested following a series of raids in which cash, drug dealing equipment, a cannabis farm, and a sawn-off shotgun were found by the police.

Basildon Crown Court heard on Wednesday that during one two-week period they made a £50,000 profit.

One member, from Canvey, laundered fake banknotes for new ones, and at one stage had around £500,000 in currency.

Mark Scarborough, 35, of Adams Glade, Rochford, was jailed for three years for conspiracy to supply drugs.

Mitigating for Scarborough, Kevin Toomey said: “He was told to stop using cocaine for his health and needed to be out of prison for treatment.

“He shows remorse and regret.”

Lisa Warner, 46, of Cambridge Road, Canvey, was convicted of entering into or being concerned in the acquisition or retention or use or control of criminal property, and concealing or disguising criminal property.

She received a deferred sentence, and is due to return to court in six months when the sentence is expected to be suspended.

Andrew Thompson speaking for Warner, said she was not a vital member of the gang.

Jailed - Mark Scarborough

Michael Read, 54, of Crouch Road, Grays, was convicted of conspiring to supply a Class A drug, and jailed for 11 years Glen Houghton, 41, of St Peters Street, Lowestoft, was jailed for nine years for conspiring to supply a Class A drug, money laundering, and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. He was jailed for nine years.

Craig Phillips, 50, of Buckles Lane, South Ockendon, and Mark Gooch, 38, of Sandringham Road, Pilgrims Hatch, Brentwood, were both charged with conspiring to supply a Class A controlled drug.

Phillips was jailed for five years, and Gooch for nineyears.

Stephen Hart, 54, of Lower Noak Close, Romford, was jailed for nine years for conspiring to supply a Class A drug, producing a controlled Class B drug, and possession of a shortened shotgun.

Perry Revell, 50, of no fixed address, was jailed for six years for conspiracy to supply Class A drug, and transferring criminal property, entering into or becoming concerned in a money laundering arrangement.

Jeremy Goldner, 54, of Northolm, Edgware, was charged with conspiracy to supply a Class A drug.

He also received a deferred sentence and will return to court in six months for an official sentence which is due to be suspended.