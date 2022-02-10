A SOUTHEND MP has been promoted to a new role as one of the PM’s closest advisors, insisting he is looking forward to working with Boris Johnson and the “new Number 10 team”.

James Duddridge, MP for Rochford and Southend East, was handed the role of Parliamentary Private Secretary to Mr Johnson in a cabinet reshuffle.

The promotion positions him as one of the beleaguered Prime Minister’s closest allies as he seeks to fight back from the “Partygate” scandal.

Mr Duddridge said: “It is a real privilege to have been appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Prime Minister.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with Boris and the new team at Number 10, so we can get on with levelling up across the country, including here in Rochford and Southend East.”

However, following the announcement concerns have been raised that the 50-year-old Tory’s focus will be shifted from his constituents.

Mr Duddridge was named Minister for Africa in February 2020 but sacked from the role and replaced by fellow Essex Tory Vicky Ford in September of last year.

Pressed on whether he should focus solely on Southend - a key criticism of past ministerial posts - Mr Duddridge refused to answer.

Independent councillor Ron Woodley said: “If the Prime Minister feels that he needs someone like James Duddridge, then good luck to him, it would be nice if he concentrated on his own constituency though.”

Matt Dent, Labour councillor, added: “Previously when he has held ministerial roles his focus has not been on Southend.

“It’s also a worry that in accepting this job, he is endorsing the Prime Minister, and all of his lies about Keir Starmer and lockdown breaking parties.”

A Parliamentary Private Secretary is an unpaid assistant to a minister, and the new role earmarks Mr Duddridge as one of the PM’s closest allies.