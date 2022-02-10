ESSEX Police received the second-highest number of spiking reports across the country, according to figures published by a security firm.

Clubbers and pub-goers partying throughout the county contacted officers 149 times in 2020 believing their drinks had been drugged while on a night-out.

Collated by Get Licensed following a Freedom of Information request, the results detail reports of drink spiking, but not verified incidents of drink spiking.

On the surface the figures represent 0.1 offences per 1,000 people and pale slightly in comparison to the 213 cases investigated by Essex Police last year.

But when pitted against the number of drink spiking reports filed in 31 other areas of the UK, the figure for 2020 makes for the second highest.

After looking at the 910 Essex venues connected to the Security Industry Authority, the county was found to have the third highest rate of spiking reports per 100 venues.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “These incidents are rare, but we will not shy away from tackling this issue and will do all we can to make public safety our top priority.

“We have brought together several agencies under the Community Safety Partnership to raise awareness and signpost where victims can seek help.

“We have also linked with health services across Essex to ensure any spiking incidents not reported to police are brought to our attention.

“It is never the fault of a victim, and we will robustly investigate each incident to identify and bring the perpetrator to justice.”

The publication of the Freedom of Information data comes after the Gazette reported how several clubbers said they had been drugged on nights out in Colchester.

Since then, the community group Colchester Pub Watch has strived to make the area a place in which clubbers can enjoy the nightlife the area has to offer.

Paul DeAngelis, lead administrator, said: “We at Colchester Pub Watch took the issue extremely seriously and risk assessments were updated.

“Good practice was also shared and we purchased drinks spiking test kits for our venues so that if anyone claims to have been spiked we can check immediately.”