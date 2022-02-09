Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend and District branch, Essex South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend and District branch, Essex South West branch or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help it carry on its rescue work at the same websites.

Drummer

Drummer (RSPCA)

Gender – Male

Age – Six years old

Breed – Lurcher

Colour – Brown

Drummer is a Lurcher crossbreed who was found as a stray, so the RSPCA has no history on him.

However, he is described as having a “kind and friendly disposition” which has made him a favourite amongst staff.

Drummer loves meeting new people and encountering other dogs on walks, but due to being a sighthound, he must be kept on a lead at all times, as the chase of birds and small furries might become too much fun.

Potential adopters must be aware that he might not have lived in a home before so could take a while to get used to household objects and may need a refresher course in toilet training.

If you want to adopt Drummer you can view his full profile here.

Sky

Sky (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age – One year old

Breed – Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour – Tabby

Sky is described as a “super friendly” cat who came into the RSPCA pregnant and is now looking after her kittens.

She would prefer to be the only cat in the home, could live with children of secondary school age and would need to be able to go outside and explore.

A note is made that she will not be able to be rehomed until she has weaned the kittens and been spayed (likely end of March).

If you want to adopt Sky you can view her full profile here.

Asia

Asia (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - 2.5 years old

Breed - Belgian Shepherd Crossbreed

Colour - Tan and Black

Asia is a dog that was rescued by Braintree Council in December 2021 and is still underway in being assessed.

It is recommended that she go to a home with very experienced owners as advanced training is required for behavioural issues as she is under-socialised.

If you want to adopt Asia then you can view her full profile here.

Star and Twinkle

Star and Twinkle (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - 3.5 years old

Breed - American Guinea Pig

Colour - Brown and White

Star and Twinkle are brother guinea pigs who arrived at Danaher Animal Home after their previous owner was no longer able to provide them with the care and attention they needed.

They are looking for a home where they are shown patience and understanding to allow them to gain in confidence as at the moment they are very nervous about being handled.

If you want to adopt Star and Twinkle you can view their full profile here.