A LEGENDARY boy band which has sold millions of records across the world is set to perform a pitch-perfect pop show in Colchester this summer.

Westlife, comprised of singers Shane Filan, Markus Feehily, Kian Egan, and Nicky Byrne, will take to the stage at Castle Park on July 2 as part of their Wild Dreams tour.

Throughout the event the revered outfit will melodically move through some of their greatest hits, such as Swear It Again, World Of Our Own, and Flying Without Wings.

They will also play newer anthems from their most recent album Wild Dreams, which features tracks co-written with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Amy Wadge.

The Colchester concert follows the band’s record-breaking 2019 reunion tour which saw the Irish quartet perform in front of more than 600,000 fans across 27 countries.

It is also due to take place just months before they take to the stage at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium in November for an already sold-out headline show.

Speaking following the announcement of their Colchester gig, Westlife said: “We are incredibly excited to announce news of The Wild Dreams Tour.

“It feels like things are finally starting to return to normal and we can’t wait to enjoy that feeling with our amazing fans.

“After the last 18 months, this tour means more to us than any that we’ve ever done before.

“It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than ever before.

“We’re planning some spectacular shows which will include all of our greatest hits and some special surprises.”

Formed in 1998, Westlife have since enjoyed global success, registering seven Number One studio albums in the UK and 14 chart-topping singles.

To date, they have sold a staggering 55 million records, making them the biggest selling act of the 2000s, and shifted more than ten million singles.

A spokesman for the Colchester show said: “Westlife are an immense band with an incredible heritage, and we’re thrilled to support their reunion.”

Tickets for Westlife’s Castle Park gig go on general sale from 10am Friday and can purchased by visiting lhgtickets.com, ticketmaster.co.uk or ticketek.co.uk.