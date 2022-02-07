DRUG seizures by police in Essex rose during the first year of the pandemic amid a rise in drug hauls nationally.

Essex Police carried out 7,252 seizures in the year to March – up 39 per cent from 5,218 the year before, according to Home Office figures.

There were 220,000 seizures nationally, up more than a fifth from 2019-20.

Home Secretary and Witham MP Priti Patel praised the efforts of police and Border Force officials in their targeting of "the kingpins destroying communities".

Policing and Crime Minister Kit Malthouse said this meant some "nasty villains" were nursing huge losses.

But Release – the national centre for drugs expertise – said seizures have little impact on the availability of drugs, claiming people had no difficulties finding a dealer, even during the pandemic.

In 2020-21, there were 7,286 drug crimes recorded across Essex, a 19 per cent rise from 6,112 in 2019-20.

Class A drugs such as heroin and cocaine were seized by Essex police 1,272 times during 2020-21, but cannabis was a factor in the largest proportion of all seizures – 83 per cent.

Variations of the class B substance were found in 5,996 seizures, with police confiscating 20,715 cannabis plants as a result.

Nationally, 71 per cent of all drugs seizures involved cannabis.

Dr Laura Garius, of Release, said the organisation's monitoring during the pandemic found more people reported an increase in consumption.

She said: "Just as we see with recorded drug offences, drug seizures reflect policing activity and priorities, rather than accurately reflecting drug market activity."

Dr Garius said cannabis was the drug most responsible for bringing people into the justice system and called for its legislation, saying doing so would prevent the criminalisation of thousands of people.

However, Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin, drugs lead at the National Police Chiefs' Council, said the substance was potent, harmful and a "key driver in other serious criminality".

He added: “Policing takes drug crime, and the devastating impact they have for communities and individuals, incredibly seriously.

“We will continue to focus efforts on the criminals and organised gangs who are destroying lives and fuelling the violence we’re seeing on our streets."