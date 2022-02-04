A PAEDOPHILE has been locked up for more than two years of possessing and sharing indecent images of children.
James Krengel was jailed for 28 months when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court last week.
The 41-year-old pleaded guilty to sex offences including possessing and distributing indecent images of children and a breach of his notification requirement order.
Essex Police’s Online Investigation Team (POLIT) arrested Krengel at his home in Nipsells Chase, Chelmsford, on December 30, 2021.
It came detectives received receiving information he had uploaded an indecent image of a child.
During the investigation, officers discovered Krengel had breached a sexual offences notification requiring him to register at a police station yearly.
Krengel was charged in December 2021 and admitted the offences during a separate hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.
Following sentencing, investigating officer Courtney Evans said: “James Krengel is rightly behind bars now where he cannot pose a threat to the children in our society.
“There is nothing more important than protecting children and young people from those who are intent on exploiting or abusing them.
“This is the work we carry out every day to keep the people of Essex safe, and this sentence will keep the public just that bit safer.”
The Police Online Investigation Team are a team of specialist officers dedicated to the investigation of offences involving indecent images of children and paedophilia material held on a computer.
If you know of anyone who has possession of indecent images of children call 101, or in an emergency call 999.
