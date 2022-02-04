A man accused of murdering his 19-year-old girlfriend has made his first crown court appearance.
Jack Sepple, 23, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, Essex, is alleged to have killed Ashley Wadsworth on Tuesday.
On Friday, he entered no pleas as he appeared in custody at Chelmsford Crown Court via video link.
He had a blank expression on his face as he spoke only to confirm his name.
The hearing was adjourned until March 7.
Essex Police attended an address in Tennyson Road shortly after 4pm.
Despite the efforts of paramedics, the Canadian teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ms Wadsworth was originally from Vernon, British Colombia, and met Sepple through an online dating app.
She moved to Chelmsford in November 2021, she wrote on Facebook.
Earlier this year, she posted photos online of her “amazing trip to London”, where she had been sightseeing.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.