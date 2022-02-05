THE number of people being treated for Covid-19 in Mid and South Essex NHS Trust hospitals has more than halved in the last four weeks.
Patient numbers were down to 116 as of Tuesday, February 1 compared to 142 the previous week.
The number of hospital beds at the Mid and South Essex Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 fell by 55 per cent in the last four weeks from 259.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally dropped by 14 per cent in the last four weeks to 12,896, and the number on mechanical ventilators was down 44 per cent to 449.
The figures also show 122 new Covid patients were admitted to Mid and South Essex Trust hospitals in the week to January 30 – down from 152 in the previous seven days.
East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, was caring for 102 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday – up from 100 the previous week.
